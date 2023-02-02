CyberDragon Gold Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $297,790.08 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00403329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.78 or 0.28310741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00555356 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

