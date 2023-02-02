CyberDragon Gold One Day Volume Reaches $197,691.17 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $197,691.17 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

