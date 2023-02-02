Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

