Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for 1.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.51. 9,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,019. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $94.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

