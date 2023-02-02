Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 12,860 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 194,977 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,343,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. 15,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,158. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

