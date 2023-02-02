Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,013 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

