Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.