Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 515 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 285,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 126.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 438.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 146,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 119,047 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $286.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.00 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $356.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.