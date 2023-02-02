Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,545 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 586.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $160.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.