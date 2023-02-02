Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,842 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $29.43.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

