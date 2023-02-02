Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.74. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 3,187 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

