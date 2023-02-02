CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

