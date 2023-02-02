CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Stories

