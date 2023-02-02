Critical Contrast: GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Ryvyl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $180,000.00 2.56 -$33.93 million N/A N/A Ryvyl $26.31 million 0.97 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -0.76

Ryvyl has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GBT Technologies and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies 130.24% -4.69% 74.12% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Risk and Volatility

GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 3.98, indicating that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GBT Technologies and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GBT Technologies beats Ryvyl on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

