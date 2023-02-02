Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.01) to GBX 5,790 ($71.51) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO stock opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

