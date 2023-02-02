Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,223,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5,363.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $54.44 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

