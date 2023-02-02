Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Printing ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000.

3D Printing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PRNT opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The 3D Printing ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.13.

