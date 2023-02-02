Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOO stock opened at $380.37 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

