Credit Suisse Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on META. Edward Jones cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

NASDAQ META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $328.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

