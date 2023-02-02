Credit Suisse Group Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,077. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

