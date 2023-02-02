Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.