Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.46 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.26 EPS.

Shares of CACC traded up $36.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $562.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

