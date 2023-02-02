Cowen Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $113.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

