Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.