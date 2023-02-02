Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $464.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $14.91 or 0.00062698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00090028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025542 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.