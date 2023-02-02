Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1-$18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 9,104,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,031. Corteva has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 222,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

