Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion. Corteva also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,664,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 222,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.