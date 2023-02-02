Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in BCE by 523.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,662 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

