Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 555,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

