Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.
NYSE CLB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 555,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $35.83.
CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.
Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.
