Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$2.15. 1,220,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,597. The company has a market cap of C$459.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,270. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$351,362.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,385,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,081,359.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,050,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,641.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

