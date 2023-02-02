Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,804 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 270,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.