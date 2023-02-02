Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

