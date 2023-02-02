Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

