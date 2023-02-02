Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,630,000 after acquiring an additional 431,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

