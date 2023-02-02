Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $125.16 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

