Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

