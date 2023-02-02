Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $390.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $525.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

