Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,530 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.