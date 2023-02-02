Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after buying an additional 272,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA opened at $261.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.22. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

