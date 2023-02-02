Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $367,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.88.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AN stock opened at $130.00 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.