Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,728,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 109,729 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

SNV opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

