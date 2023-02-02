Contrasting International Consolidated Companies (INCC) & Its Peers

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Consolidated Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 737 3827 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.41%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,120.00

International Consolidated Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies peers beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

International Consolidated Companies Company Profile

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

