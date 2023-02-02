Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 777 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.
