Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 583 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

