Continuum Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

