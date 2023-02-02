Continuum Advisory LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

