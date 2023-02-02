Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $331.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

