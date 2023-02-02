Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.05.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

