Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $313.28 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day moving average of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

