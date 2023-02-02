Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.15)-$(0.13) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $166-168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.51 million. Confluent also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.22) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

